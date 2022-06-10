IHSA Baseball In Joliet at Duly Health and Care Field

The City of Joliet Heritage Corridor Convention Visitors Bureau and the Joliet Slammers welcome the Illinois High School Association back to Duly Health and Care Field for the 3A and 4A state baseball tournament Friday and Saturday.
Semifinal games in both classes are Friday with championship game set for Saturday.
Class 3A Semifinals
Friday 10am
Washington vs Chatham (Glenwood)
Friday 12pm
Crystal Lake (South)
LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)
Class 4A Semifinals
Friday 3 pm
Chicago (Brother Rice)
Edwardsville (H.S.)
Friday 5 pm
Mundelein (H.S.)
McHenry