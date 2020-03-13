IHSA Canceling High School Championships, Competitions Including Lockport Sectional Championship
Illinois High School Association officials are canceling the March Madness tournament in Peoria. The association announced the cancellation yesterday of the tournament, along with competitions such as the Scholastic Bowl, Drama and Group Interpretation, music, debate, and journalism over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The association hasn’t made decisions related to spring tournaments.
This includes the game that was going to heard on WJOL on Friday night. The game between Joliet West and East Aurora will not be played as all high school games.