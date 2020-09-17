IHSA, Coaches Want Decision Making Control Back
Joliet Catholic's Ty Isaac (32) runs for 69 of his 515 yards to score his sixth touchdown against Montini during the IHSA Class 5A high school championship football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Montini won 70-45. (AP photo/Bradley Leeb)
The Illinois High School Association says they want decision-making control over high school sports back. The group says local coaches and players want high school football to go on this fall. Governor J.B. Pritzker reiterated his decision yesterday to cancel high school contact sports in Illinois. All five states directly neighboring Illinois are playing high school football this season.