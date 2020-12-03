IHSA Confirms Winter Sports Will Not Begin Until 2021
Low-risk winter sports in Illinois will not start until 2021. The Illinois High School Association announced yesterday that boys and girls bowling, boys swimming and girls gymnastics won’t begin until January. There is still no word on boys and girls basketball, which is considered high-risk sports. But rumors are that they won’t start anytime soon. The IHSA says it hopes to reestablish contact days in January for all sports, including those in the spring and summer. The introduction of contact days will be based on mitigations from Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Health. The next IHSA board meeting is scheduled for December 14th.