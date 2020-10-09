IHSA Doctor Says High School Basketball Could Happen If Players Wear Masks
St. Thomas More's Courtney Wax proudly holds the Sabers' first-place trophy after the team, including from left, Andie Bolton, Lauren Croft and Taylor During, far right, defeated Prophetstown 70-34 at the IHSA Girls' Basketball 2A State Championship game at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill., on Saturday, March 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
High school basketball could get underway in Illinois if players wear face coverings. That statement is coming from senior member of the Illinois High School Association’s sports medicine advisory committee Doctor Preston Wolin. He said the idea is being considered by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which already has placed restrictions on high school and youth sports. Currently, basketball is considered a medium risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus, meaning athletes can scrimmage but not compete against other schools. The high school basketball season is scheduled to start on November 16th.