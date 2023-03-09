IHSA Forces Maine South To Forfeit 2022 Wins

The Illinois High School Association is sanctioning the Maine South High School football program for using ineligible players during the 2022 season. Maine South will forfeit nine victories from this past season and will be placed on probation through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The penalties are the result of an investigation that culminated with the high school and school district self-reporting that multiple players violated IHSA by-laws by participating at Maine South High School while not residing in the school’s attendance area.