IHSA Hopes To Resume Sports, Activities Soon
An information sign is displayed at Mundelein high school stadium in Mundelein, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors voted on Wednesday to move the football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons to spring, while making season adjustments to all sports for the 2020-21 school year. All other fall sports such as boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will be played as scheduled, with restrictions, according to the IHSA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois High School Association says it hope to resume sports and activities soon. The board met yesterday and approved contact days for member schools once the Illinois Department of Public Health allows it. This clears the way for informal offseason full-team practices once the state gives the okay.