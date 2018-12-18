IHSA Member Schools Eliminates Conferences and Adopt Districts

Left Photo: Joliet Catholic Academy's Joe Benson (5) squeezes the ball by Morris' Brandon Valentine in the second quarter of the IHSA Class 5A championship game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2004, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas) Right Photo: Providence Catholic's Richie Warfield (47) crosses the goal line after a 44-yard run during the fourth quarter of the IHSA Class 7A high school championship football game against Cary-Grove, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Providence Catholic defeated Cary-Grove 31-28. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

IHSA member schools have approved a proposal that will eliminate conferences and change the postseason selection process. Starting in 2021, high school football conferences will be eliminated and teams will instead be placed into predetermined districts before the start of the season. These districts will feature schools of the same size and classification. A nine-week regular season will remain in place. Non district games on the regular season will not factor into playoff selection. The top four teams in each of the eight team districts will be eligible to play in the postseason. The proposal will take effect starting with the 2021 football season.