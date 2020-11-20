IHSA Officials Vote To Suspend Winter Sports, Activities
An information sign is displayed at Mundelein high school stadium in Mundelein, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors voted on Wednesday to move the football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons to spring, while making season adjustments to all sports for the 2020-21 school year. All other fall sports such as boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will be played as scheduled, with restrictions, according to the IHSA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois High School Association is officially suspending winter sports and activities. The decision came after a vote by the board yesterday at a special virtual meeting and takes effect today. The IHSA based the move on new COVID-19 mitigations across the state announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The board intends to review the status of winter sports and activities in mid-December.