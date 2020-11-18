      Breaking News
IHSA Pausing Winter Sports

Nov 18, 2020 @ 11:49am

The Illinois High School Association is pausing all winter sports.  The decision was announced yesterday after Governor J.B. Pritzker moved the entire state to Tier 3 in the Resurgence Mitigation Plan.  The IHSA board says the move is temporary and that it hopes the new mitigations and progress made on a vaccine will make it possible for student-athletes to participate during the new year.  The board will meet tomorrow as scheduled to continue planning for future sports and activity participation.

