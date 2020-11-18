IHSA Pausing Winter Sports
The Illinois High School Association is pausing all winter sports. The decision was announced yesterday after Governor J.B. Pritzker moved the entire state to Tier 3 in the Resurgence Mitigation Plan. The IHSA board says the move is temporary and that it hopes the new mitigations and progress made on a vaccine will make it possible for student-athletes to participate during the new year. The board will meet tomorrow as scheduled to continue planning for future sports and activity participation.