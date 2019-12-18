IHSA: Schools Vote To Scrap District Football
Joliet Catholic Academy's Joe Benson (5) squeezes the ball by Morris' Brandon Valentine in the second quarter of the IHSA Class 5A championship game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2004, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
High school football isn’t going to change in Illinois. The IHSA, the folks who manage high school sports in the state, yesterday said member schools have changed their minds about switching to football districts in 2021. The vote means schools will keep their conferences. It was just a year ago that Illinois high schools narrowly voted to shift to a district system. That decision was unpopular with many schools, and now has been reversed.