IHSA Stays In Joliet

Good news for the City of Joliet and DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet. The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors approved a five year extension of the IHSA Class 3A/4A Baseball State Finals at the field in Joliet. IHSA Executive Director Graig Anderson says it was an easy decision to return saying, “The entire Joliet community, including the local high schools and the Joliet Slammers staff, have been so supportive in hosting the state tournament.” Anderson says he, “can’t wait to come back in June.”
The extension with the City of Joliet, and co-hosts Joliet Central High School and Joliet West High School, runs for five years and will include the state tourney from 2022 through 2026.
Katie Smith is the Economic Development & Communications Manager for the City of Joliet. She worked closely with the IHSA tournament and says the artificial turf at DuPage Medical Group Field, plus the Joliet Slammers cooperation and location helped seal the deal.
The Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau president Bob Navarro says each tournament in June can bring anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people to the Joliet area. Good news for restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels. Twice they’ve gone over that goal of 10,000 to 15,000 people in attendance for a Friday and Saturday in the last five years.