IHSA to Adopt Shot Clock In 2026-27 Season

The IHSA Board of Directors approved two recommendations brought forth by the IHSA Basketball advisory committee.

A 35-second shot clock will be required for usage in varsity girls and boys basketball games beginning with the 2026-27 school year. Use of the shot clock for lower-level (freshman, sophomore, junior varsity) contests will be determined by conferences and via mutual agreement by competing teams in non-conference games.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” said IHSA Executive Director. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with hem from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

Additionally, the committee recommended a new state final time schedule that will ensure a two-day experience for all participating teams.

“It’s been fairly unanimous in the Illinois high school basketball community that moving the state tournament to a single-weekend format has been a success,” said Anderson. “Our coaches believe this new schedule will provide an even better experience for all the student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to seeing it play out when we celebrate America’s Original March Madness next winter.”