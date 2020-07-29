IHSA To Meet Today On High School Sports
The Illinois High School Athletic Association is meeting this afternoon to decide the fate of high school sports this fall. Thousands of student athletes on pins and needles across Illinois waiting for this decision. On Monday, Governor Pritzker has not issued a mandate regarding high school sports but is deeply concerned. The governor said he expects the IHSA to shut down high school sports because of the coronavirus. The IHSA is set to meet today to discuss that very question. The group has said in the past few weeks that it would move ahead with high school sports only if the state Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health’s safety guidelines can be met.
The IHSA board meets this morning at 8:30 and a press conference will be held at 4 p.m. today of which WJOL will air live.