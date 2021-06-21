      Weather Alert

IL Lawmakers Looking To Give Migrants Right To Vote In School Board Elections

Jun 21, 2021 @ 11:21am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois lawmakers are proposing giving undocumented immigrants the right to vote in local school board elections. WSIL-TV reports the current bill language would require the people to prove they are a parent, legal guardian, or caregiver of a student in the district to be able to vote. Bill sponsors say it would clearly explain that non-citizens could not vote in any other elections, and ICE may obtain their name and address. The bill currently is working its way through committee at the Illinois Capitol.

