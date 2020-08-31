IL National Guard Members Assisting With California Wildfire Response
A scorched vehicle rests on Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Six members of the Illinois National Guard are assisting with the response to the California wildfires. The team deployed Saturday morning in a helicopter with equipment that holds two-thousand gallons of water. The airmen will start with training before arriving in California early this week.