IL National Guard Members Assisting With California Wildfire Response

Aug 31, 2020 @ 12:35pm
A scorched vehicle rests on Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Six members of the Illinois National Guard are assisting with the response to the California wildfires. The team deployed Saturday morning in a helicopter with equipment that holds two-thousand gallons of water. The airmen will start with training before arriving in California early this week.

