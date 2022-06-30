      Weather Alert

IL Route 53 at I-55 Update

Jun 30, 2022 @ 5:02am
I-55/south and North/kk

The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun work on a major construction project repairing the I-55 bridge over Route 53.

These extensive repairs are expected to take two construction seasons, with an estimated completion date of November 2023.

The first phase of construction requires one lane of traffic to be shut down, in each direction, in order to provide space for the contractor to work. This phase is expected to take approximately two months. Subsequent phases will allow all four lanes in each direction to be open to traffic.

 

