IL State Fire Marshall Reminds Of Safety With Holiday Grilling

July 3, 2023 12:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding Illinoisans to make sure they are following proper safety practices when using their grills this holiday weekend and throughout the rest of the summer. July is the peak month for grill fires followed by June, May, and August. It’s recommended to place grills away from the home and deck railings. It’s also advised to keep children and pets at least three feet away from grilling areas.

