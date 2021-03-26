IL Weekly Jobless Claims Decrease Significantly
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois unemployment lines got a lot shorter last week. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says 15-thousand-595 new claims were filed the week of March 15th, marking a significant decrease from the previous week of 71-thousand-175. Nationwide, jobless claims have fallen to a pandemic-era low, with 684-thousand first-time claims filed last week, which is 97-thousand fewer than the previous week.