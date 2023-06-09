1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

ILCC Regulating Placement Co-Branded Alcoholic Beverages

June 9, 2023 12:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission is regulating the placement and display of co-branded alcoholic beverages in retail stores.  The ILCC filed an emergency rule on May 26th in order to protect the public from confusion between alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages of the same brand.  The rule is also designed to prevent the marketing of alcohol to children.  A “co-branded alcoholic beverage” is any alcoholic beverage containing the same or a similar brand name, logo, or packaging as a non-alcoholic beverage.

