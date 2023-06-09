ILCC Regulating Placement Co-Branded Alcoholic Beverages

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission is regulating the placement and display of co-branded alcoholic beverages in retail stores. The ILCC filed an emergency rule on May 26th in order to protect the public from confusion between alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages of the same brand. The rule is also designed to prevent the marketing of alcohol to children. A “co-branded alcoholic beverage” is any alcoholic beverage containing the same or a similar brand name, logo, or packaging as a non-alcoholic beverage.