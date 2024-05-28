Illinois 126 closing at rail crossing in Plainfield

The Illinois Department of Transportation announcing repairs by the Canadian National Railroad to a crossing on Illinois 126 (Lockport Street) west of Main Street (Illinois 126), in Plainfield, will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, 9 a.m. Monday, June 3.

A detour will direct motorists to U.S. 30/Illinois 59 (Division Street), U.S. 30 (143rd Street) and Wallin Drive. The work is expected to be complete by 7 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.