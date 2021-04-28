      Breaking News
Illinois: 30 Percent Of Adults Fully Vaccinated

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:40am
Illinois has hit another coronavirus milestone. The state’s Department of Public Health yesterday reported that 30-percent of adults in the state are now fully vaccinated. That comes to just over three-point-eight-million people. While 30-percent is an important number, the IDPH says the number of people getting new coronavirus shots is falling. Weekly doses in Illinois were down over 27-thousand doses last week.

