Illinois 59 lane closures begin March 28

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an ongoing project to reconstruct the Interstate 55 interchange at Illinois 59, in Joliet and Shorewood, will require lane closures on Illinois 59 beginning, Tuesday, March 28.

To complete the work, Illinois 59 will be reduced from two to one lane in each direction approaching the intersection. The $59.3 million project will convert the existing partial-access interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond interchange.

East Frontage Road will be relocated and reconstructed to provide necessary distance from the interchange and auxiliary lanes will be added to I-55 between the Illinois 59 and U.S. 52 interchanges to improve safety by better accommodating vehicles entering and leaving the interstate.

The project is anticipated to be completed fall 2024.