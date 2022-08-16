1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Slocum In The Morning

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

August 16, 2022 10:02AM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago.  The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River.  Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses.  The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts