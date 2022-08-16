Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”