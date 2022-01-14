      Weather Alert

Illinois AG Announces Settlement With Student Loan Provider

Jan 14, 2022 @ 1:06pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reaching a settlement with a large student loan provider. Raoul says Navient will provide nearly two-billion-dollars in relief to resolve allegations of widespread abuses in their student loan origination and servicing business. The settlement resolves claims that the company illegally steered struggling student loan borrowers into costly forbearances instead of informing them of alternative programs. Navient will make a total of 95-million-dollars in restitution payments.

 

 

