Illinois AG Assigns Teams To Monitor Chicago Election
February 28, 2023 12:11PM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is assigning teams to monitor Chicago’s municipal election today. More than one-hundred teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators will be out and about in the city to ensure that voters’ rights are protected, and polling places are accessible. Raoul urges voters to call his office if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity.