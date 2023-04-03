Illinois AG Calls For End To Outdated Blood Donation Policy

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is calling for the end to an outdated blood donation policy. Raoul is part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general who issued a letter to the FDA in support of a proposal that would end the policy that currently bans many gay and bisexual men from donating blood and plasma. In January, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA introduced new proposed guidance that would abandon the current approach and instead use a risk-based analysis for all donors.