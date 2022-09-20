1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Calls On FCC TO Crack Down On Fraudulent Robocalls

September 20, 2022 1:21PM CDT
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on fraudulent robocalls. The group wants the FCC to require telephone providers that route calls across the United States telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The coalition says illegal robocalls cost consumers, law enforcement and the telecommunications industry more than 13-billion-dollars every year.

