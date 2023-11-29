Illinois AG Charges Chicago Woman With Unemployment And COVID Relief Fraud
November 29, 2023 2:22PM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Chicago woman with unemployment and COVID-19 relief fraud. Briana Jackson is accused of fraudulently obtaining around 75-thousand-dollars in federal Small Business Administration loans and unemployment benefits. Raoul says Jackson received 40-thousand-dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans and illegally collected 35-thousand-dollars in unemployment benefits from the state.