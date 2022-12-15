1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

December 15, 2022 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Noreen Nasir, File)

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery.  Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims.  Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services.  Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.

