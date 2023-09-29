1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Files Amended Lawsuit Against Trump Tower In Chicago

September 29, 2023 1:02PM CDT
Share
Illinois AG Files Amended Lawsuit Against Trump Tower In Chicago
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is amending a lawsuit his office filed in 2018 against Chicago’s Trump Tower.  Raoul’s second amended complaint claims the downtown Chicago property is continuing to break environmental laws by significantly underreporting the average daily volume of water it discharges into the Chicago River.  In 2018, the Illinois Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against Trump Tower over allegations of violating both the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations. 

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
4

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home
5

Female Pedestrian Killed Following Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts