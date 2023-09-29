Illinois AG Files Amended Lawsuit Against Trump Tower In Chicago

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is amending a lawsuit his office filed in 2018 against Chicago’s Trump Tower. Raoul’s second amended complaint claims the downtown Chicago property is continuing to break environmental laws by significantly underreporting the average daily volume of water it discharges into the Chicago River. In 2018, the Illinois Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against Trump Tower over allegations of violating both the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations.