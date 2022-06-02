      Weather Alert

Illinois AG Files Hate Crime Lawsuit After Lynched Effigy Used To Intimate Neighbor

Jun 2, 2022 @ 11:42am
(AP Photo/Noreen Nasir, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing two white Carroll County residents accused of using a lynch effigy to intimidate their Black neighbor. Rauol filed the office’s first-ever hate crime lawsuit against Chad Hampton and his mother, Cheryl Hampton. The suit claims the pair engaged in months of racist behavior aimed at intimidating their neighbor, Gregory Johnson. The harassment culminated with the defendants using a noose to lynch an effigy of their neighbor from a tree in their front yard.

Popular Posts
Will County Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting at House Party
UPDATE: Missing Teen in Joliet is Safe
Illinois Providing $200 Utility Assistance Payments
Will County to Host Free Book Reuse and Recycle Event in Joliet
American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On