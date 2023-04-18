Illinois AG Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining an antitrust lawsuit against Google. The suit accuses the techno giant of monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products. Raoul filed the lawsuit in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice and 16 attorneys general. Raoul seeks to restore competition in these advertising markets because website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue.