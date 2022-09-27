1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Joins Coalition To Protect Right To Travel For Abortions

September 27, 2022 2:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining a coalition of 21 attorneys general in an attempt to protect abortion rights. The group filed an amicus brief to protect the right of individuals to travel out of Texas to obtain an abortion. The brief was submitted in support of a motion for preliminary injunction submitted by reproductive rights advocates seeking to halt enforcement of several Texas anti-abortion laws.

