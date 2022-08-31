Illinois AG Joins Lawsuit Against Rental Listing Platform

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield Ill. Senate leaders are on the spot to find enough votes for a proposed deal to close a $1.6 billion gap in this year's budget and save state programs and agencies from running out of money. A day after the plan passed the House Tuesday, March 24, 2015, many members of the Democratic-led chamber expressed support for the bill, but others remained holdouts, noting that they were still reviewing the impact of the proposal. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining the Federal Trade Commission and a group of six attorneys general in suing rental listing platform Roomster Corporation and its owners. The lawsuit claims the New York based company used fake reviews and other misrepresentations to lure consumers to its platform to pay for access to listings that often turned out to be fake. The suit claims the company has taken tens of millions of dollars from largely low-income and student renters.