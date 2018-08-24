Illinois AG Planning To Meet With Chicago Archdiocese To Discuss Clergy Abuse

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is planning to meet with the Chicago Archdiocese to discuss sexual abuse by priests. Madigan announced yesterday that talks will revolve around seven priests with Illinois connections that were included in a Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse. She said she also plans to meet with other dioceses in Illinois to have the same conversation. Chicago Archdiocese officials said they look forward to discussing their policies and procedures related to misconduct issues with the attorney general.