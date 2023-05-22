1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Reaches Settlement With Two Companies

May 22, 2023 3:34PM CDT
Share
Illinois AG Reaches Settlement With Two Companies
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reaching a settlement with two Chicago area warehousing and distribution companies.  Global Trade Hub and Eve Group Series will pay 142-thousand-dollars to resolve claims that they misclassified workers and failed to properly pay them overtime wages.  Both provide office services, warehousing and distribution for e-commerce businesses.  Prosecutors say since October 2020, GTH and Eve Group have misclassified nearly all their workforce as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime wages for time worked over 40 hours per week.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
3

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois
4

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear
5

Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer

Recent Posts