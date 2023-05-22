Illinois AG Reaches Settlement With Two Companies

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reaching a settlement with two Chicago area warehousing and distribution companies. Global Trade Hub and Eve Group Series will pay 142-thousand-dollars to resolve claims that they misclassified workers and failed to properly pay them overtime wages. Both provide office services, warehousing and distribution for e-commerce businesses. Prosecutors say since October 2020, GTH and Eve Group have misclassified nearly all their workforce as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime wages for time worked over 40 hours per week.