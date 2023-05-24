Illinois AG Report Reveals Names Of Catholic Clergy Who Sexually Abused Children

A newly released report from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul details decades of child sex abuse by members of the Catholic clergy in Illinois. Raoul reveals names and detailed information of more than 400 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused nearly two-thousand children across the state. That is significantly more than the Catholic dioceses of Illinois, which publicly listed only 103 substantiated child sex abusers. The report concludes a multi-year investigation into child sex abuse by members of the clergy in all six Catholic dioceses in Illinois.