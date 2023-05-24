1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Says 451 Catholic Clergy Abused Children In The State

May 23, 2023 9:08PM CDT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Illinois attorney general is releasing a report about child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.  Kwame Raoul announced today that hundreds more clerics abused youngsters in the state than previously reported by church leaders.  He said investigators revealed the names and details of 451 Catholic priests who abused close to two-thousand children across all dioceses in Illinois.  Prior to the report, Catholic leaders statewide had only listed 103 child sex abusers.  The study is part of a four-year probe.

