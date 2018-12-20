Illinois AG Says Catholic Church Faile to Report Abuse Allegations
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 12:29 AM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Illinois’s attorney general says the Catholic Church swept hundreds of sexual abuse accusations under the rug.  Initial findings from Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s investigation found at least 500 accusations against priests and clergy members that were never reported.  The six Catholic dioceses in Illinois have already identified 185 clergy members who had “credible” claims of child sexual abuse leveled against them.  Madigan said the Church failed its parishioners by not investigating those claims.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troy Middle School 8th Grade Girls Basketball Wins State For Second Year In A Row Lockport Wrapping Up Construction Along State Street For The Winter Endowment Fund to Benefit Wrestling Program, Honors Former Coach JTHS Hosting Wake Up Call Substance Abuse Awareness Event Ward Off Winter Blues with Volunteer Workdays Ten Degrees Above Normal Today
Comments