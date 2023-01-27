1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Submits Argument Appealing Ruling Against Elimination Of Cash Bail

January 27, 2023 11:52AM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is fighting against a judge’s ruling that halted the elimination of cash bail in the state. The AG’s office filed its initial argument yesterday in an appeal of last month’s ruling that determined the state law eliminating cash bail violates the Illinois Constitution. Raoul’s office argued that the state constitution doesn’t prevent a defendant from being released before trial without posting bail.

