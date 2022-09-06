Illinois AG Sues Bridgeview Construction Company

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield Ill. Senate leaders are on the spot to find enough votes for a proposed deal to close a $1.6 billion gap in this year's budget and save state programs and agencies from running out of money. A day after the plan passed the House Tuesday, March 24, 2015, many members of the Democratic-led chamber expressed support for the bill, but others remained holdouts, noting that they were still reviewing the impact of the proposal. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing a Bridgeview based construction company over an elaborate scheme to keep its employees off payroll and avoid paying tax withholdings required by law. The Attorney General’s lawsuit accuses Drive Construction and others of a years-long conspiracy to pay millions of dollars of wages in cash. The suit also claims Drive misclassified workers to avoid paying employees fair rates of pay for the hours they worked and to skirt its obligations to pay unemployment insurance contributions to the state.