Illinois AG Sues Current And Former Owners Of Kankakee Chemical Facility

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing the current and former owners of a chemical manufacturing facility in Kankakee over violations of air pollution control standards. Raoul filed a lawsuit against the current facility owner of Kensing LLC and former owner BASF Corporation. The suit claims hazardous air pollutants were emitted in excess of regulatory thresholds. The Attorney General’s office also filed two consent orders requiring the companies to pay a total of 178-thousand-dollars in civil penalties.