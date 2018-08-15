Illinois AG Sues Trump Tower For Violating Clean Water Laws

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is accusing Chicago’s Trump Tower of being a threat to fish and other aquatic life in the Chicago River. Madigan filed a lawsuit Monday claiming the president’s skyscraper violates clean water laws. The high rise is one of the city’s largest users of river water for its cooling systems, siphoning nearly 20 million gallons a day through intakes. The suit accuses Trump Tower managers of not meeting several requirements in a state permit intended to limit the number of fish pinned against intake screens.