Illinois AG to Hold Virtual Town Hall on Joliet Police

Sep 22, 2021 @ 4:40pm
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced a virtual town hall regarding its investigation of the Joliet Police Department. It was earlier this month that the investigation was initially announced. The Attorney General’s Office will look into possible patterns or practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing by the Joliet Police. They will also examine The Department’s policies, training, practices and supervision as they relate to traffic and pedestrian stops, searches, arrests, and uses of force. The virtual town hall will take place on Thursday September 23rd at 6:30pm. To RSVP or learn more you can go online.

