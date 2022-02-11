Illinois AG Urges State Supreme Court To Correct Sentence In Sexual Assault Case

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging the state Supreme Court to order Judge Robert Adrian to impose a lawful sentence in a high profile Adams County sexual assault case. Raoul filed a petition asking the state high court to direct the judge to sentence Drew Clinton in accordance with state law. Adrian found Clinton guilty of felony criminal sexual assault last October. However, last month, Adrian vacated Clinton’s conviction, which resulted in him being released from the county jail. Clinton was charged with sexually assaulting a minor at a graduation party in Quincy, Illinois.