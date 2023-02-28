1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Urges Supreme Court To Reject Arguments Against SAFE-T Act

February 28, 2023 12:11PM CST
Illinois AG Urges Supreme Court To Reject Arguments Against SAFE-T Act
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out a challenge made against the SAFE-T Act.  Raoul’s office filed a final appeal brief yesterday urging the state’s high court to reject arguments made by prosecutors in the state that eliminating cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional.  A hearing is scheduled for March 14th on the SAFE-T Act.  Raoul is appealing a Kankakee County judge ruling in December.

