Illinois AG Warns About Scams Related To Victims Highland Park Shooting

Jul 14, 2022 @ 8:38am
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield Ill. Senate leaders are on the spot to find enough votes for a proposed deal to close a $1.6 billion gap in this year's budget and save state programs and agencies from running out of money. A day after the plan passed the House Tuesday, March 24, 2015, many members of the Democratic-led chamber expressed support for the bill, but others remained holdouts, noting that they were still reviewing the impact of the proposal. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging residents to be alert for scams involving supporting the victims of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. The Attorney General’s office has received reports that survivors of the tragedy have been contacted by potential scammers who provide inaccurate and incomplete information about state assistance available to crime victims. Illinois residents should exercise caution before donating to organizations purporting to support victims of the mass shooting or violent crime.

