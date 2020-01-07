Illinois American Water Distributes Grant to Plainfield Fire Protection District
(Left to Right) Natalee Cedillo Municipal Advocate, Illinois American Water; Vito Bonomo,
Deputy Chief; Mark Reynolds, Assistant Chief; Jon Stratton, Fire Chief; and Tom Harrell, Illinois American Water.
The Plainfield Fire Protection District will be purchasing fifty “Stop The Bleed” kits to utilize in providing training to local school districts thanks to a grant from Illinois American Water. The Illinois American Water Firefighter Grant Program provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in its service areas. The program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. The grant winners were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12, 2019, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.