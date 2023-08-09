1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Announced $10M Grant To Strengthen Mental Health Services in Schools

August 9, 2023 3:07PM CDT
Share
Illinois Announced $10M Grant To Strengthen Mental Health Services in Schools
(AP Photo Erin Hooley)

Illinois is offering financial assistance to help strengthen mental health services in schools.  The state is accepting grant applications from schools and agencies that support child and adolescent health for a share of 10-million-dollars in federal funding. The money is aimed to help schools and local agencies improve student care in areas such as workforce enhancements, developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences, interventions to assist children suffering from trauma, and training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources. 

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
4

Hero Saves Woman's Life At Will County Courthouse
5

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook

Recent Posts