Illinois Announced $10M Grant To Strengthen Mental Health Services in Schools
August 9, 2023 3:07PM CDT
Illinois is offering financial assistance to help strengthen mental health services in schools. The state is accepting grant applications from schools and agencies that support child and adolescent health for a share of 10-million-dollars in federal funding. The money is aimed to help schools and local agencies improve student care in areas such as workforce enhancements, developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences, interventions to assist children suffering from trauma, and training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources.